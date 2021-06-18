Timi Frank Congratulates Udofia On His Birthday, Calls Him A Visionary Leader

Former Spokesperson of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, and activist, Timi Frank has congratulated Akwa Ibom-born social entreprenuer and industrialist, Akan Udofia.

In a congratulatory message to Udofia, Frank wrote on his Instagram handle, timifrankofficial; “I want to celebrate a dear friend, visionary leader and an industrial revolutionist, Akan Udofia.

“He has displayed leadership at every moment he is called to serve. His innovative tendencies have been a light amongst Akwa Ibom youths and Africa at large”.

Frank described Udofia as a focused role model to the youths.

“As you celebrate another year today, May God continue to fortify you and give you the guidance to bring your humanitarian and innovation to bare,” Frank further noted.

