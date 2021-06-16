Tinubu Is Healthier Than Most Youths Complaining About His Health Status – SWAGA

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (SWAGA) has cautioned those politicizing the health status of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos state, saying they should not be playing God who alone can give health and long life.

Speaking in a chat with Daily Independent, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, coordinator and chairman of the group said Tinubu in his bid to attend to all his visitors, sleeps at 3am everyday and wakes up by 10am, adding that most youths complaining about the health of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader lack the capacity to do so.

He added that Tinubu will not desire to aspire for the highest political office in the land if he knows his health capacity cannot carry him.

Citing the example of President Muhammadu Buhari, Adeyeye said some people critising the president over his health status have died while he (Buhari) is still alive.

“Asiwaju’s issue is not strange to him. He laughs over most of these things people say about him. You don’t want to be President and everybody says that you are a saint. No! They talk about his health. Do you know his health more than him? If he thinks he is not capable, will he come out?”

“Do you have his medical report? There are some people who are talking about Buhari’s but they have died now while Buhari is still alive. Nobody should talk about anybody’s health; health is given by God. And a man who wants to become president, if he doesn’t think he is healthy enough, he will not go for it. So, it is not for you to come out and politicise another person’s health”.

“Asiwaju doesn’t sleep until 3am and he is up by 10am. Most of us who are not up to his age cannot do it. He has been doing that for over 15 years. We always beg him to go and sleep but he will say he wants to attend to everyone before retiring to bed”.

“There are some young men who will spend their time doing disco party, chasing after women and drinking excessive beer and wine. Is that the kind of people we want as our president? “



