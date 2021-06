June 12: Happy 58th Posthumous Birthday To Prophet T.B. Joshua

I have cried and asked questions about his sudden death even though I am not a member of his church.

The sad news of his death last week really pained me so much and I still cry emotionally any time I remember that he is gone. He gave so much hope, love, peace, happiness, prosperity. ..to this world.

Everyone needs to learn so many virtues from this amiable prophet.

Happy birthday, Sir.

May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace!