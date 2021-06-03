Tompolo’s Ultimatum: Akpabio Lands In Gbaramatu Kingdom (Pictures)

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has landed in Oporoza, headquarters of Gbaramatu kingdom see revered warlord, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

The minister’s visit is inline with the seven days ultimatum issued to him and the federal government by Tompolo, to constitute a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Tompolo had warned that failure to inaugurate a board for the commission would lead to the total shutdown of oil facilities in the region, which will in turn cripple the economy of the country.

The former lawmaker was received by the Deputy Governor of Delta state, Barr Kingsley Otuaro and his younger brother, Chief Dennis Otuaro at the Osubi Airport, Warri en route to Oporoza.

See photos of Akpabio’s landing at the Osubi Airport, Warri, Delta state.

