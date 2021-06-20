Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Father’s Day In Style (Photos)

By on No Comment

Actress, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram handle to celebrate Father’s day today June 20, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing photos of her make-up transformation to a man, she wrote;

“Dear life I guess you gave this job to me to mock me but Hey, Am kicking your ass and Acing all your blows..
.
.

Happy Father’s Day to ME..
.
Happy Father’s Day to All the Fathers out there, We do not take your Love, Strength, Hussle and Selflessness for granted
You are celebrated today and Always
.
.
and To those females who represent the role of a father in their child/Children I say Well done..
We should learn to do this JOB without HATE in our heart, We should learn to FORGIVE so we too can be blessed..
.
.
FORGIVENESS DOESNT REQUIRE RECONNECTION..
.
FOR THE SAKE OF YOUR CHILD/CHILDREN IF THE FATHER DECIDES TO START PAYING CHILD SUPPORT AND CONTRIBUTING EMOTIONALLY, DO NOT STOP THEM..
.
Where you get NONE DO THIS JOB(FATHERHOOD) WITH LOVE, JOY, HAPPINESS AND WITHOUT A TRACE OF BITTERNESS .
Do not sell hatred to your kids but teach them the TRUTH
Love them unconditionally
THEN WATCH WHAT GOD WILL BRING YOUR WAY..

HAPPY AMAZING FATHERS DAY

#KINGTONTO
#TONTODIKEH
#MAMAAFRICA
#RADICAL4JESUS
#MAMAKING
#MAMADEPAPA
#MRMOM
#HON. Minister of Happiness”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CQVmhlgnwMI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8kMOEEyRnQ

Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Father’s Day In Style (Photos) added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.