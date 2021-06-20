Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Father’s Day In Style (Photos)

Actress, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram handle to celebrate Father’s day today June 20, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing photos of her make-up transformation to a man, she wrote;

“Dear life I guess you gave this job to me to mock me but Hey, Am kicking your ass and Acing all your blows..

.

.

Happy Father’s Day to ME..

.

Happy Father’s Day to All the Fathers out there, We do not take your Love, Strength, Hussle and Selflessness for granted

You are celebrated today and Always

.

.

and To those females who represent the role of a father in their child/Children I say Well done..

We should learn to do this JOB without HATE in our heart, We should learn to FORGIVE so we too can be blessed..

.

.

FORGIVENESS DOESNT REQUIRE RECONNECTION..

.

FOR THE SAKE OF YOUR CHILD/CHILDREN IF THE FATHER DECIDES TO START PAYING CHILD SUPPORT AND CONTRIBUTING EMOTIONALLY, DO NOT STOP THEM..

.

Where you get NONE DO THIS JOB(FATHERHOOD) WITH LOVE, JOY, HAPPINESS AND WITHOUT A TRACE OF BITTERNESS .

Do not sell hatred to your kids but teach them the TRUTH

Love them unconditionally

THEN WATCH WHAT GOD WILL BRING YOUR WAY..

HAPPY AMAZING FATHERS DAY

#KINGTONTO

#TONTODIKEH

#MAMAAFRICA

#RADICAL4JESUS

#MAMAKING

#MAMADEPAPA

#MRMOM

#HON. Minister of Happiness”

