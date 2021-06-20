Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Father’s Day In Style (Photos)

Actress, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram handle to celebrate Father’s day today June 20, IgbereTV reports.
Sharing photos of her make-up transformation to a man, she wrote;
“Dear life I guess you gave this job to me to mock me but Hey, Am kicking your ass and Acing all your blows..
.
.
Happy Father’s Day to ME..
.
Happy Father’s Day to All the Fathers out there, We do not take your Love, Strength, Hussle and Selflessness for granted
You are celebrated today and Always
.
.
and To those females who represent the role of a father in their child/Children I say Well done..
We should learn to do this JOB without HATE in our heart, We should learn to FORGIVE so we too can be blessed..
.
.
FORGIVENESS DOESNT REQUIRE RECONNECTION..
.
FOR THE SAKE OF YOUR CHILD/CHILDREN IF THE FATHER DECIDES TO START PAYING CHILD SUPPORT AND CONTRIBUTING EMOTIONALLY, DO NOT STOP THEM..
.
Where you get NONE DO THIS JOB(FATHERHOOD) WITH LOVE, JOY, HAPPINESS AND WITHOUT A TRACE OF BITTERNESS .
Do not sell hatred to your kids but teach them the TRUTH
Love them unconditionally
THEN WATCH WHAT GOD WILL BRING YOUR WAY..
HAPPY AMAZING FATHERS DAY
#KINGTONTO
#TONTODIKEH
#MAMAAFRICA
#RADICAL4JESUS
#MAMAKING
#MAMADEPAPA
#MRMOM
#HON. Minister of Happiness”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CQVmhlgnwMI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link