Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her New Boyfriend On His Birthday (Photos)

Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her lover on his birthday today June 27, IgbereTV reports.

Anti-corruption activist and chairman of Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum, Comrade Prince Kpokpogri, has been unveiled as actress Tonto Dikeh’s new man.

Ossai Ovie Success, the media aide to Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, took to his social media accounts to celebrate Prince Kpokpogri on his birthday today and disclosed that he’s the new man in Tonto’s life.

He wrote in his caption:

“Happy Birthday to @kpokpogri Prince. THE LOVE OF @tontolet TONTO W. C. DIKEH LIFE.

As you Celebrate today, May God Almighty be with you always.

Congratulations.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQnnQ32MF8u/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tonto Dikeh wrote;

“Happy birthday to you My BABY

You’ve shown me that love is best presented as true as they come,you put a spring In my steps..

Falling in love with you is like the wildest roller coaster ride. Because of you, I have gotten to appreciate the finer things in life. Thank you for making me a better woman.

I pray that the kisses I blow transform into thousands of wishes come true and into fulfilled dreams and aspirations.

Thank you for bringing immense joy and happiness to me as a woman..

My biggest kisses and tightest hugs are

reserved for you today.

THANK YOU FOR CHANGING ME TO THE WOMAN I AM TODAY..

GOD BLESS YOU,

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY WORLD

HAVE A BLESSED DAY MY OGA AT THE TOP

#OURSONG #PK”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CQnYEMmnVKJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link