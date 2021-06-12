Tonto Dikeh Receives N2 Million Cash As Birthday Gift (Photos, Video)

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh says she received N2 million naira cash gift from a friend on the occasion of her 36th birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page to flaunt the cash gifts she received on Thursday.

“Thank you my sister, my friend, my client, my family! Thanks for the 2million naira and the other gifts you asked we should hush hush about. Because of you, so many children will go back to school. God bless you babes!! @pretiwomannn_official,” she wrote.



King Tonto, as she also calls herself, clocked 36 on June 9.

She recently sparked pregnancy speculations after a video from her birthday dinner showing a seemingly protruded stomach emerged online.

