Tony Elumelu & Children Celebrate His Wife, Awele On Her 51st Birthday (Video)

Businessman and philanthropist Tony Elumelu on Wednesday celebrated his wife Dr Awele Elumelu on her 51st birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The founder of Heirs Holdings led his children in making a video which they posted on social media with messages for Mrs Elumelu, founder of Avon Medical.

“Just to remind you how much you mean to us #MrsTOE,” Elumelu captioned the video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p86wyP90BZc

Each of their seven children took turn to wish their mum well as she clocks 51.

“Can’t wait to eat some cake,” one of the twin boys said to wrap up the video.

Elumelu also posted a picture of himself and wife on social media and wrote, “Happy birthday to my rock, Mrs TOE. Thanks for all you do for the kids and I. You’re a blessing to us all. Love you.”



Mrs Elumelu, a medical doctor, has maintained a quiet profile since they got married in 1993.

She is also a trustee of the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CQd_krNHxq3/?utm_medium=copy_link