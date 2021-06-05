Tony Elumelu Commissions Peju Alatise For Home Sculpture (Photo)

Philanthropist and businessman Tony Elumelu on Friday showed off a sculpture he commissioned renowned sculptor Peju Alatise to make for his home, Igbere TV reports.

Mr Elumelu posted a photo of himself on Instagram standing close to the “beautiful sculpture”.

He said, “I commissioned @Peju.Alatise for this beautiful sculpture for our home. Isn’t it stunning?”

The Heirs Holdings’ founder also took the opportunity to celebrate Nigerians in the creative industry.

“Nigerian artisans creating beautiful Art. Proud of Nigerian & African Artists,” he said.



