Tope Alabi Is Our Mother- Yinka Alaseyori Says After Tope Criticized Her Song (Video)

“Tope Alabi Is Our Mother” – Yinka Alaseyori Says After Tope Alabi Criticized Her Song (Video)

Yinka Alaseyori, the gospel singer whose song was criticized by Tope Alabi, has finally reacted days after she was criticized, IgbereTV reports.

Yinka Alaseyori called God “Oniduro mi” in her song, meaning my guarantor.

But popular gospel singer, Tope Alabi objected to this, claiming that the Holy Spirit does not approve of such name.

While ministering at a vigil in the early hours of Saturday, June 12, Tope Alabi said that when she tried to sing the song, the Holy Spirit told her not to. She added that God is not a guarantor.

In response to the criticism, Yinka said Tope Alabi is a mother to her and others. She then asked people to centre God in their worship.

“Let Jesus take the wheel,” she said.

She added: “Mummy Tope Alabi is our mother. She is a mother to me and so many and by virtue, we have been blessed by her ministry.

“Please and please, let us worship God, let us celebrate God, let Jesus be at the centre of it all.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=buZVf1QXTwg

