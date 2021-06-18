Traffic Robberies Will Soon Become History In Lagos – CP Odumosu

TRAFFIC ROBBERY WILL FIZZLE OUT, BECOME HISTORY IN LAGOS–CP ODUMOSU

As Police Arrest 127 Suspected Traffic Robbers in 3 Months, Commence Training of Special Squad

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has again reassured Lagosians that robbery in traffic will soon fizzle out and become a history in the state as the Lagos State Police Command has deployed its human and material resources to tackle the menace headlong.

The Commissioner of Police, while giving the assurance today Thursday 17th June, 2021, in his Ikeja office, confirmed the arrest of not less than One Hundred and Twenty Seven Suspected traffic robbers at various locations within Lagos State from March, 2021till date; noting that the command has been fighting robbery in traffic relentlessly, even before the recent donation of crime fighting equipment and communication gadgets to the command by the Lagos State Government; and the fight against the menace will be intensified and more effective with the new equipment from the Lagos State Government.

CP Hakeem Odumosu asserted that robbery in traffic has drastically reduced based on the available empirical figure of the isolated cases of robbery in traffic which is not unconnected to the command’s renewed anti crime strategies being emplaced.

Similarly, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the combat training, musketry and range practice for Police personnel in the command should be continuous as the command also commenced the training of the police operatives attached to the newly formed Anti Traffic Robbery Squad to tackle the menace of robbery in traffic in Lagos State. CP Hakeem Odumosu strongly attributed successes recorded in the fight against crimes and criminality in the state to training and re-trainng of police officers and men and constructive collaboration with the public and other security agencies in the state.

In the same vein, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, again nabbed two (2) notorious suspected robbers along Ikorodu Road, Lagos on 15th June, 2021. The two (2) suspects are Tunde Ramoni, m, 21 and Adepoju Samuel, m, 34.

Tunde Ramoni, who hails from Ibadan, Oyo State, was arrested at Ojota, while Adepoju Samuel who hails Ogbomosho, Oyo State, was caught in the act while robbing a motorist with unregistered motorcycle (Okada) around Tipper area, Ketu, Lagos State.

During the course of investigation, it was revealed that Tunde Ramoni was once arrested with a gang of ‘Pick Pocketers’ in 2019 and was convicted to 6 months imprisonment.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the 2 suspects be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for proper investigation.

Similarly, police operatives attached to Apapa Division of the Lagos State Police Command, today Wednesday 16th June, 2021, arrested one Ibrahim Abidun, m, 26, at Agbomalu Apapa, Lagos State, with two (2) locally-made pistols.

Other items recovered from him include two (2) live cartridges, assorted charms and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

While reiterating the command’s zero tolerance for crimes and social vices in Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, ordered the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and tactical Commanders to redouble their efforts in securing public space across the length and breadth of Lagos State.

E-SIGNED

CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI(mnipr)

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

LAGOS STATE COMMAND

IKEJA-LAGOS

DATED 17TH JUNE, 2021.

