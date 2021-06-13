Tribal Mark Model, Adetutu Rants About Her Daughter’s Religious Assignments (Pix)

Nigerian model Adetutu Alabi, also known as Adetutu OJ, has lashed out at schools saying her daughter was given “Christian assignment” in school, despite stating she’s neither a Christian nor Muslim, Igbere TV reports.

The single mother of one complained bitterly on her Facebook page on Thursday, adding that schools try to force religion on students.

She said, “Despite the fact that she stated in her school that she’s not a Christian nor a Muslim, they are always giving her Christian assignments by force. She doesn’t have a Bible, she has to borrow from my cousins.

“I’m here fuming and can’t do anything because I’m in a country that will either make you be a Christian or Muslim by force.

“All I can tell her is sorry baby girl, I’m sorry.”



Adetutu came to limelight in 2018 when she was followed on social media by Rihanna.

She started a campaign called #tribalmarkschallenge where she advocates for a ban on facial scarring in Africa.