Troops Kill Scores Of ISWAP Terrorists In Borno, Recover 6 Gun Trucks

Troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces have killed scores of suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, who stormed Damboa town to attack a military formation.

Top security sources added that the gallant troops recovered six gun trucks out of the gun trucks the terrorists used to attack the military formation.

LEADERSHIP recall that the ISWAP terrorists were reported to had stormed the town of Damboa at about 10:30am on Wednesday with many gun trucks, shooting sporadically.

The incident, the sources said, threw the entire town into confusion as residents and displaced persons fled to different directions for safety.

“Nigerian Military foiled ISWAP attack on Damboa town in Borno State. Scores of the assailants were killed and injured by the gallant troops.They also destroyed six of the 11 gun trucks brought by the ISWAP fighters,” said the security source



