Troops Repel Bandits’ Attack, Neutralise Many On Kaduna-Zaria Highway

The Kaduna State Government said troops of 4Demo Battalion of the Nigerian Army have repelled an attempted attack by bandits on some locations along Kaduna-Zaria highway.

According to a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna by the state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, several bandits were neutralised by the troops.

Aruwan said: “Troops of the 4Demo Battalion, Nigerian Army have reported to the Kaduna State government that armed bandits were repelled in some locations along the Kaduna-Zaria highway, in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

“The bandits were reportedly sighted moving toward the highway from Sharu village in the Kerawa area.

“The troops, acting on credible intelligence on the bandits’ movement, laid an ambush and intercepted them at Lambar Zango and Hawan Kwaranza villages.

“At these locations, the bandits were engaged in a fierce firefight and suffered several casualties. ” he said.

He explained that the bandits, having been decisively halted by the troops, retreated hastily via another route and in the process, attacked Dunki village, where they killed two residents.

“An unidentified male traveler was also killed.

“The retreating bandits also raided Mashashiya and Farguza villages, from where they stole some livestock and other valuables.,” he said.

The commissioner said Gov. Nasir El’Rufai condoled the families of those killed by the retreating bandits and prayed for the repose of their souls.

“The governor thanked the troops for their quick response in thwarting the bandits’ attempted attacks on various soft targets in the area,” Aruwan said.

