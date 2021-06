My mother goods was in this 911 and fell in Odukpani when bringing the goods to deliver to us,we had to go and transload the goods to another truck.

Omo na dangote truck going to Akampa na i enter with their poor road,the truck almost removed my intestine drop for ground.

