ABUJA – President of the Republic of Turkey, HE, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered to assist Nigeria get rid of its challenges of terrorism.

Erdogan made the pledge while receiving the Letters of Credence from the Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey, Ismail Yusuf Abba at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

At the brief event, President Erdogan specifically offered to assist Nigeria in the fight against terrorism and asked the Ambassador to arrange a meeting between relevant officials from Nigeria and Turkey to work out possible areas of cooperation.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Nigeria to the Republic of Turkey, Ismail Yusuf Abba, has pledged to constructively engage with the Turkish government to promote Nigeria’s interest and further strengthen the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

The presentation marked the formal accreditation of Ambassador Yusuf who was recently appointed along with other Ambassadors by President Muhammadu Buhari, and subsequently deployed to various countries.

Ambassador Yusuf, a career diplomat, brings to his new post three decades of diplomatic experience.

The Nigerian Ambassador conveyed greetings from President Buhari to President Erdogan, expressing gratitude to Turkey’s unflinching support to the nation and her people.

https://independent.ng/turkish-president-erdogan-offers-to-help-nigeria-tackle-terrorism/