The Diplomatic Missions Canada, the European Union, The republic of Ireland, United kingdom and United States issues joint statement on twitter ban in Nigeria.

“We strongly support the fundamental human right of free expression and access to information as a pillar of democracy in Nigeria as around the world and these rights apply online as well as offline.

Joint Statement re Govt of Nigeria’s Twitter suspension. # TwitterBan”.

https://www.facebook.com/29206219873/posts/10159751382304874/