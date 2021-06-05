Twitter Ban In Nigeria: This Seems Like A Reasonable Decision – Portuguese Politician

It looks like only self-proclaimed activists are criticizing the Nigerian government for suspending Twitter, cos from the tweets I have been reading online, especially those of Non-Nigerians, people are not happy with Twitter at all.

Bruno Maçães, for example…

This seems like a reasonable decision. No sovereign country should be inclined to place Twitter above the head of state or head of government

It was perhaps tolerable for a US internet platform to determine what can or cannot be said by the US president, but how did anyone ever think the model could apply globally?

