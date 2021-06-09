‘Twitter Ban Is Illegal & A Suppression Of Fundamental Human Rights’ – Ortom

The ban on Twitter is not only illegal but it is also an ill-advised move to divert the attention of Nigerians from the FG’s failure to tackle insecurity in parts of the country. It amounts to suppression of fundamental human rights and gagging of social media.

https://twitter.com/GovSamuelOrtom/status/1402306562157432835?s=19

