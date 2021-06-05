Twitter Ban: Malami Orders Prosecution Of Offenders

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has directed for immediate prosecution of offenders of the Federal Government ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria.

Malami directed the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) at the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to swing into action and commence in earnest the process of prosecution of violators of the Federal Government De-activation of opetations of Twitter in Nigeria.

Malami directed the DPPF to liase with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, National Communication Communication (NCC) and other relevant government agencies to ensure the speedy prosecution of offenders without any further delay.

Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu

(Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice)

5th June, 2021



SOURCE