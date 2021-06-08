Twitter Ban: Rowdy Session As Rep Members Walk Out Of Plenary Over Controversy

There was a rowdy session at the House of Representatives, after the Speaker, Gbajabiamila, ruled PDP caucus leader, Kingsley Chinda, out of order.

Mr Chinda had prayed that the Twitter ban imposed by the federal government be suspended in the interim.

However, following opposition to the motion, lawmakers and some members of the PDP staged a walkout.

The lawmakers later briefed journalists at the press centre.

Chinda, the PDP caucus leader who spoke on behalf of the lawmakers said the House will move an official motion tomorrow to that effect.

He added that the motion may likely be rejected by the House, but the lawmakers will move the motion notwithstanding.



SOURCE