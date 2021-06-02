Twitter Deletes Buhari’s Tweet About Nigerian Civil War (Before & After Pics)

Twitter Deletes Buhari’s ‘Genocidal Tweet’, May Ban Nigerian President

Twitter has deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet threatening genocide against the people of Igbo-dominated South-East.

The social media giant deleted Mr Buhari’s tweet following enquiries from Peoples Gazette with the context in which the Nigerian leader issued the threat on Tuesday night.

The Nigerian leader may also be locked out of his account for 24 hours of face a temporary suspension for the offensive tweet, The Gazette learnt.

Earlier, Twitter had seen no wrongdoing in its response to some of those who marked the tweet as genocidal and reported it as a violation of its policy.

But following an enquiry in which The Gazette detailed how the tweet was essentially similar to the one posted by the Chinese Embassy in Washington which Twitter deleted in January and marked as dehumanisation of a protect ethnic group of Uighur, the social media giant backtracked, striking down the tweet of the Nigerian president.

Mr Buhari’s tweet boasted about the role he played alongside other Nigerian military officers in the Nigerian Civil War of 1966-70, during which over three million Igbo civilians were killed, many of them rounded up and shot at close range or starved to death.

The president’s tweet followed widespread attacks on public facilities by unknown attackers in the region, but critics said his comments were an escalation of violence and a promotion of genocide rather than an attempt to curb the excesses of criminals rampaging across the South-East.



https://gazettengr.com/just-in-twitter-deletes-buharis-genocidal-tweet-may-ban-nigerian-president/?utm_source=ReviveOldPost&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=ReviveOldPost

Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.

https://twitter.com/MBuhari/status/1399765390704758786?s=19