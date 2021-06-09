Twitter Escalated Boko Haram Insurgency – APC Reps Member, Yunusa Ahmad

A member of the Federal house of Representatives, Hon. Yunusa Ahmad Abubakar has alleged that one of the reasons why Twitter’s operations were suspended in Nigeria was because of terror sect, Boko Haram.

On Wednesday, during an interview on Channels TV, Hon. Ahmad, who is also a member of the house committee on loans, aids and debts management, alleged that Twitter was suspended because Boko Haram was allowed to be ‘tweeting’.

He disclosed that his constituents have suffered from Boko haram’s activities adding that the ban on Twitter should have come much earlier.

“My constituents have suffered defects of this Boko Haram and they have been using that Twitter, infact that banning should have come much much earlier. So to me my constituents have a relief now”.

Hon. Yunusa, who hails from Gombe state, claimed that Twitter was escalating the Boko Haram insurgency and when the interviewer asked why he said so, the honourable house member replied;

“They have been allowed to be tweeting…the insurgents…They have been allowed to be tweeting”.

POLITICS NIGERIA recalls that Twitter was suspended from operating in Nigeria by the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government last week.The suspension was announced a day after the micro-blogging platform delete a tweet from the President’s handle for violating its terms and conditions.



https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-twitter-banned-because-of-boko-haram-apc-reps-member-yunusa-ahmed/