Twitter Escaped Accountability For Long, FG Defends Ban

Twitter Escaped Accountability For Long, Presidency Defends Ban

The Presidency has defended the ban on Twitter, saying the company escaped accountability “for a while”.

In a statement on Saturday, Malam Garba Shehu, Presidential spokesman, said the Buhari administration will not allow tech companies tear Nigeria apart.

He debunked the allegation that the Federal Government moved against Twitter because it yanked off President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet on Civil War.

“The temporary suspension of Twitter is not just a response to the removal of the President’s post. There has been a litany of problems with the social media platform in Nigeria, where misinformation and fake news spread through it have had real world violent consequences. All the while, the company has escaped accountability.”

“Nevertheless, the removal of President Buhari’s tweet was disappointing. The censoring seemed based on a misunderstanding of the challenges Nigeria faces today.

“The President in his address at the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA in 2019 said “the world was shocked and startled by the massacre in New Zealand by a lone gunman taking the lives of 50 worshippers.”

“This and similar crimes which have been fueled by social media networks risk seeping into the fabric of an emerging digital culture.

“Major tech companies must be alive to their responsibilities. They cannot be allowed to continue to facilitate the spread of religious, racist, xenophobic and false messages capable of inciting whole communities against each other, leading to loss of many lives. This could tear some countries apart.

“President Buhari has therefore been warning against social media’s disruptive and divisive influences and the government’s action is not a knee-jerk reaction to Twitter’s preposterous deletion of his tweet which should have been read in full.”

https://dailytrust.com/breaking-twitter-escaped-accountability-for-long-presidency-defends-ban