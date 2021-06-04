Twitter Is An Ipob-Online Machine – Adamh Garba

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Former Presidential Candidate and APC member, Adamu Garba has defended the Nigerian Government’s decision to suspend all acitivities of Twitter in Nigeria.

Garba, in an interview on Channels TV monitored by POLITICS NIGERIA on Friday night, expressed happiness that the Federal government suspended the popular social media platform.

He also alleged that the website is an an online machine for proscribed pro-secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

In his words; “Twitter is behind them. I think Twitter is like a kind of IPOB online machine because what they do more is supporting IPOB much more than the government. Every one knows that IPOB is anti-Nigeria, their target is to destroy Nigeria”.

“We have the President of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is she part of those instigating Twitter? why won’t she call them to order when they attacking against Nigeria?. Why is it we didn’t get a single tweet from Dr. Ngozi Okonkjo-Iweala about the activities of Twitter? is she supporting IPOB? These are the kind of things we need to investigate,” he said.



