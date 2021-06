Connect on Linked in

Another Cryptic message from Twitter and Jack?

Jack had posted the Nigeria flag at exactly 12am on Democracy Day.

https://www.nairaland.com/6599115/jack-dorsey-tweets-nigerian-flag#102629221

There has been a running battle between the Buhari-led FG & Twitter that resulted in Twitter’s suspension in Nigeria.

This morning Twitter has changed its retweet button from a blue colour to GREEN.