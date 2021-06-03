Twitter Should Get Out Of Nigeria For Deleting President Buhari’s Tweet – Adamu Garba

Tweet Deletion: Nigerian Ex-Presidential Aspirant Who Sued Twitter For $1billion, Asks Buhari To Ban Platform

Adamu Garba, former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Nigerian Government to shut down Twitter from Nigeria’s internet space.

Garba said Twitter has no right to take down President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet.

In a tweet, the former presidential aspirant said the micro-blogging site should be banned in Nigeria.

He wrote: “Twitter has no right to infuse into our local political affairs. It’s a company not a government.

“By removing our democratically elected President’s speech to the people of Nigeria, Twitter needs to be shut down from Nigeria’s internet space.

“Twitter needs to get out of Nigeria.”

Garba in 2020 instituted a $1 billion lawsuit against Twitter and its founder, Jack Dorsey, at the Federal High Court Abuja, over their alleged role in the #EndSARS protests which led to violence in some parts of the country, resulting in loss of lives and destruction of properties.

Jack had been accused of actively supporting the funding of the #EndSARS protests across the nation, as disclosed by Adamu Garba through a series of tweet posts on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Nigerians had called for the suspension of Buhari’s Twitter account for saying ‘individuals or groups who want to destroy his government will receive the shock of their lives.”

Speaking on the destruction of national assets, the President had said they would be treated in a language they understand.

Following the development, on Wednesday, Twitter deleted the comment, saying it violated its rules.



Twitter has no right to infuse into our local political affairs. It’s a company not a government.

By removing our democratically elected President’s speech to the people of Nigeria, Twitter need to shutdown from Nigerian internet space.

Twitter need to get out of Nigeria



https://mobile.twitter.com/adamugarba/status/1400352029961297921

Some people think shutting down Trump by Twitter justifies disrespecting our President, the fact is, Twitter is a U.S company that’s why Trump can’t do anything.

If Twitter were to be a foreign company, Homeland Security would have shut it down immediately.

They should GET OUT!



https://mobile.twitter.com/adamugarba/status/1400479697084026882