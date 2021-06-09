Two Arrested For Robbing A Church In Ogun (Photo)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Men of the Ogun state police command have arrested two robbery suspects identified as Fidelis Francis, 28, a resident of Udem in Cross River state and Lukman Jimoh, 40, a resident of Akure in Ondo state, for allegedly robbing a branch of Redeemed Christian Church of God, NaijaCover Reports.

A statement released by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the state police command, states that the suspects were arrested following a distress call received by the Dpo shagamu divisional headquarters at about 2 am, that a branch of Redeemed Christian church Of God, located at GRA Shagamu was under attack by suspected robbers.

”Upon the distress call, the Dpo Sagamu division, CSP Okiki Agunbiade, mobilized his men and the local vigilante to the scene, but the robbers have escaped through the fence before the arrival of the policemen.

While combing the surrounding bush, the policemen sighted a Lexus Saloon car with registration number KJA 469 EP, parked at a get away position not too far away from the church.

The operatives suspected that the vehicle might have been parked by the suspects, mounted surveillance in the area, waiting for who will be coming for the vehicle at that odd hour.

After waiting patiently for about five hours, the two came, and while trying to move the vehicle away, the policemen swooped on them and got them apprehended.

On searching the vehicle, two iron bars similar to the ones recovered at the scene of crime was recovered from the car. This further increases their suspicion and the two men were taken to the church, where the CCTV footage was played and the two suspects were seen in the footage as they were breaking into the church.

Having seen the video evidence, the two suspects were left with no alternative than to confessed to the crime. ”

Oyeyemi added that the state Commissioner of Police, Cp Edward Awolowo Ajogun, who commended the display of professionalism by his men, has directed an in-depth investigation into the case with the view to charge the suspects to court as soon as possible.

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/6/two-arrested-for-allegedly-robbing-a-church-in-ogun-photo.html