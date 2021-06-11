Two Lovers Steal Sheep In Anambra Community (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Two lovers have been apprehended for allegedly stealing a sheep in Nneogodi village, in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The suspects, Chinedu Umeh from Nanka, Orumba North LGA and his girlfriend, Ogechukwu Samson from Ndiowu, were caught by Nneogidi security men with the help of ?z? Ekwueme N' Agulu on Thursday, June 10.

During interrogation, the couple confessed that they steal people's livestock anytime they are in need of money and sell them to one Mrs Chinwe from Ekwulobia, who lives at Awka-Etiti.

It was gathered that angry youths of Nneogidi almost set the suspects ablaze but they were rescued by ?z? Ekwueme N' Agulu.

See Photos And Video Below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CP_CJlEAjKi/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

