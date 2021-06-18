Connect on Linked in

UFC Champion, Kamaru Usman Visits Edo, Practices Boxing With Deputy Governor (Video)

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman paid a visit to his country home, Edo State on Wednesday 16th June, 2021, IgbereTV reports.

He paid a courtesy visit to the Edo State Government and was received by the state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu.

Kamaru promised to partner with the state government in discovering and nurturing young talents.

Kamaru also practised boxing with Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLDRHAvkzDM

https://igberetvnews.com/1393307/ufc-champion-kamaru-usman-visits-edo-practices-boxing-deputy-governor-video/