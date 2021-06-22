UFC: Israel Adesanya Was Paid $500,000 For Defeating Marvin Vettori

Connect on Linked in

The salaries of UFC 263 fighters earlier this month have been made public and it shows that middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, is the top earner.

Adesanya was the main attraction in Glendale, Arizona, on June 12.

The Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter was paid $500,000 for his unanimous decision win over Marvin Vettori, as revealed to MMAJunkie.

Vettori himself earned $350,000 for his role in the main event.

This makes both fighters the two highest earners.

Nate Diaz, who was making his comeback to the octagon, earned $250,000 in his defeat to Leon Edwards.

The British fighter earned $220,000, which includes a $110,000 win bonus, for his unanimous decision victory.



