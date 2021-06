Uganda Minister’s Daughter & Driver Killed In Failed Assassination Attempt (Photos)

Gunmen sprayed General Katumba Wamala’s car with bullets in the Kampala suburb of Kiasasi, near his home, killing his daughter and driver.

Four attackers on motorcycles opened fire at a vehicle carrying General Edward Katumba Wamala, the Minister of works and transport, in the Kampala suburb of Kiasasi on Tuesday, local television station NBS reported.

“There was a shooting involving him … he is hurt and he’s been taken to the hospital, his driver was killed,” army spokeswoman Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso said.

Wamala’s daughter, who was in the vehicle with him, was also killed, NBS reported.

Images circulating on social media showed Katumba in apparent distress outside an SUV, his light-coloured trousers splattered with blood.

Social media images also showed bullet holes in a car window and casings on the ground.

There have been several assassinations and mysterious deaths of high profile officials in the east African country in recent years, fuelling speculation about perpetrators and their motivations.

Victims have involved a lawmaker, a senior police officer, the country’s top public prosecutor, senior Muslim leaders and others.

The attempt on Katumba was orchestrated in the same suburb in the capital where in 2017 gunmen on motorcycles sprayed bullets on a vehicle carrying a senior police officer.

That police officer, Felix Kaweesa, was killed along with his bodyguard and driver.



Uganda’s President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni reacts:

The pigs who do not value life shot at Gen. Katumba killed his daughter and driver and injured him. Condolences on the loss of the two Ugandans. I talked to Gen. Katumba twice on the phone. He is being well-managed.

We shall defeat the criminals as we did in the past. We already have clues to those killers. Besides, the new system of digital beacons on all vehicles and Boda Bodas will eliminate the misuse of vehicles and Boda Bodas to commit crimes.

I wish Gen. Katumba a quick recovery. The bodyguard should not have shot in the air. He should have shot to kill. We could be having a dead terrorist instead of scaring away the terrorists. His shooting saved Gen. Katumba by scaring the criminals away.

However, killing one or more of the terrorists would have done the same and more.

He was said to be shot in the upper parts of his body around the arms and shoulders.

Gen. Wamala speaks after undergoing surgery;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BANv7WetZnQ