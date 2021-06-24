Uganda’s President, Museveni Declares June 25 For National Prayer Over COVID-19

I have accepted a request from religious leaders to dedicate the nation in prayer amidst our fight against COVID-19. I call upon all of you to pray for our health experts and for the different families that have been affected. Therefore, I declare Friday (25th) a public holiday.
https://twitter.com/KagutaMuseveni/status/1408047777058336776?s=19
I have accepted a request from religious leaders to dedicate the nation in prayer amidst our fight against COVID-19. I call upon all of you to pray for our health experts and for the different families that have been affected. Therefore, I declare Friday (25th) a public holiday.