UK Health Minister Caught On CCTV Kissing A Member Of His Staff (Photos)

Connect on Linked in

IN HIDING Matt Hancock’s mistress Gina Coladangelo pictured packing car hours after finding out affair was about to be exposed

*THE Health Secretary’s mistress loaded bags into her car hours after learning her affair would be exposed.

*Gina Coladangelo, 43, then drove off in her £70,000 Audi Q7 from outside her £3.6million family home.

She left on this evening without her millionaire husband and Oliver Bonas founder Oliver Tress, 54.

And she did not return to the property in South West London yesterday.

Her dad Rino Coladangelo, 70, CEO of international pharmaceutical firm Rephine, has spoken with her.

Stunned neighbours described Gina as “gorgeous,” with one grimacing: “Why Matt Hancock?”

*Husband Oliver was seen in conversation with Gina before she left

*He was even spotted helping her pack her bags into the car before she left

*Matt Hancock was caught on camera kissing Gina Coladangelo

*Hancock had hired Coladangelo as an aide after knowing her for years

*Matt Hancock is refusing to resign over the kiss



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15397427/matt-hancock-mistress-gina-coladangelo-packing-car/