UK Jails Nigerian Man For Raping Under 13-Year-Old Girl (Photo)

UK Court Jails Nigerian-born Sex Offender Who Repeatedly Raped Under 13-Year-Old Girl

A Nigerian man, Adeyinka Oluwaseyi Ajose, has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for repeatedly raping a girl under the age of 13.

Ajose, 64, was sentenced on Thursday at Croydon Crown Court in the United Kingdom for raping his victim on four separate occasions.

In a report by Mylondonnews, the police were called to a residential address in Addington, Croydon on November 10, 2020.

The victim thereafter told them about numerous counts of sexual abuse committed by Ajose over several months.

It was stated that the victim was under 13 years old at the time the offences took place and this was known to Ajose.

The police launched an investigation into the allegation and Ajose was arrested the following day when officers located him near the victim’s home.

The sex offender was charged on November 13, 2020, and appeared at Croydon Crown Court the same day.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of the rape of a female child under 13, one count of the sexual assault of a female child under 13 and one count of assault/ ill-treatment of a child.

The investigating officer, Matthew Amos, said: “Those that abuse the trust of the most vulnerable in our society are some of the most insidious offenders.

“The offences committed by Ajose are truly shocking and the sentence he has received reflects this.

“If the victim had not had the courage to come forward, Ajose’s campaign of abuse may well have continued.

“I urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse or who knows anything about it, to come forward to police. We have specially trained officers who will listen to and support you.

“The trauma that victims suffer can last a lifetime and impacts all those around them. I hope that the sentence given will go some way to bringing the victim and her family justice so that they can begin to rebuild their lives.

“I would also like to thank the victim for her bravery and support throughout this investigation.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/06/21/uk-court-jails-nigerian-born-sex-offender-who-repeatedly-raped-under-13-year-old-girl