Unidentified Man Ordered Out Of His SUV And Shot Dead On The Road In Enugu

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, psc, has ordered the launch of a full-scale manhunt of yet-to-be-identified armed assailants alleged to have trailed and shot dead an unidentified man driving in a Mercedes Benz Jeep, which they carted away, along Ebeano Tunnel, Enugu on Sunday, May 30, at about 5pm.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said the victim, whose true identity is yet to be known, was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-oELyHsxAo