UNILAG Sacks Lecturers Caught On Camera Demanding Sex For Grade In BBC Report (Pix)

Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu of the Department of European Languages and Integration Studies, Faculty of Arts.

Samuel Omoniyi Oladipo of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences

They were filmed at different times demanding sex from a reporter, Kiki Mordi, who posed as a minor seeking admission into the tertiary institution.

UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS, AKOKA, YABA, LAGOS

PRESS RELEASE

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos, at its meeting on Monday, May 31, 2021, approved the immediate dismissal of Dr. Boniface lgbeneghu of the Department of European Languages and Integration Studies, Faculty of Arts and Dr. Samuel Omoniyi Oladipo of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences, from the services of the University. Council, at its meeting, considered the Report and findings of the Senate Committee set up to investigate allegations of sexual harassment levelled against them in a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) World Service Investigative Series titled AFRICA EYE (which centred on sexual harassment in tertiary institutions).

The Council consequently decided and approved that both Dr. Boniface lgbeneghu and Dr. Samuel Omoniyi Oladipo be dismissed from the services of the University for misconduct, with effect from Monday, May 31. 2021 in line with section 18 of the University of Lagos Act 1967.

Council further directed that the Management should review the Sexual harassment Policy as may be necessary and institute effective strategies to prevent future occurrence.

Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/unilag-dismisses-two-lecturers-exposed-in-bbc-sex-for-grades-documentary/amp/?__twitter_impression=true