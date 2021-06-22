University Of Abuja Expels Students Wrongly Paraded As Kidnappers – Segalink

Segalink SEGA Leveilleur®__ wrote:

It came to my notice that of the 48 suspects illegally paraded as kidnappers in Abuja a while back, half of them were University of Abuja students. Despite the fact that the case against these youth were struck out for lack of diligent prosecution, the University rusticated them.



You remember the 48 people paraded as kidnappers in February 2020. Half of them were unibuja students my nephew being one of them.

The case was charged to court and the case was thrown out due to lack of evidence by the police.

Now sir, unibuja has unjustly expelled them from school. No panel, no investigation, no chance to hear the you men’s side of the story, just straight expulsion.

Please sir what can you advise us sir and how can you be of help sir? We’re totally confused.”