Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

The remains of Professor Peter Maidoki of the Department of Public Administration, University of Abuja and his wife, Rahila Maidoki, were laid to rest on Friday, June 4 in Kaduna state, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered By NaijaCover, that the couple died in a fatal motor accident which occurred at Sabo Wuse, along Kaduna Road on Saturday, May 29.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: FACEBOOK USER