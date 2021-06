Have you seen him?

May God let him return home safely. Amen

Please moderators push to front page.

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? PROF. RAPHAEL BABATUNDE ADENIYI A LECTURER AT UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN, LEFT HOME LOCATED AT TANKE, ILORIN ON WEDNESDAYJUNE 9, 2021 WITHDRAW MONEY AT GTBANK, TANKE JUNCTION BEFORE NOON SINCE THEN, HE HASNT BEEN FOUND.

Please if you have any useful Information concerning his whereabouts, kindly report to the nearest police station or call this contact 08065250697