University Of Uyo Student Creates A ‘Speed Motorbike’, Poses With It (Photos)

He nursed and carried this pregnancy right from secondary school. Most times we just laughed over it buh today, am super happy to be a part of this. To witness, touch and feel this invention by my own brother and friend, Godspower Michael . Godspower is a UNIUYO student from the department of Mechanical Engineering, The sole inventor of what I will join my brother Elisha Udom to call a Motorrbike. The motor bike has been successfully driven around the city of uyo, A.K.S. Let’s Celebrate him please..

https://www.facebook.com/100038523650722/posts/506927647268019/

