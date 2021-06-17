Unknown Gunmen Behead APC Chieftain, Jonathan Ugochukwu & Another In Imo

Tragedy struck in Imo State on Wednesday after rampaging hoodlums beheaded two persons in the Orsu Local Government Area of the state.

The hoodlums also set the country home of the lawmaker representing the area at the state House of Assembly, Ekene Nnodimele, after beheading his gate man.

The gunmen also beheaded an All Progressives Congress chieftain in the area, Jonathan Ugochukwu.

The multiple attacks took place between 1am and 2am, the villagers told The PUNCH.

The rampaging hoodlums also burnt the house of the President General of Amaebu Ebenatu, Oliver Ejelonu, who also escaped.

The PUNCHman, who visited the houses where the mayhem took place, saw that household equipment were destroyed.

The wife of one of the victims, Nkechi Ugochukwu, told our correspondent that the attackers invaded their house, carried her husband out, beheaded him and set the house ablaze.

When contacted, the immediate-past attorney general and commissioner for justice, said that he had reported the arson to the police.

The state commissioner of police, Abutu Yaro, told The PUNCH that the police were investigating the multiple attacks.

He, however, disclosed that his command was closing in on the attackers.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/hoodlums-behead-apc-chieftain-raze-ex-ags-home-in-imo/%3famp