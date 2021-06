The incident occurred around 7am while the driver and the abducted staff were moving round to pick up the pupils.

Some gunmen on Thursday morning hijacked a bus belonging to Chimola School in Oba Ile Estate of Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo state.

SaharaReporters gathered that the gunmen abducted staff who was on duty to convey students to school.

http://saharareporters.com/2021/06/03/breaking-unknown-gunmen-hijack-school-bus-ondo-abduct-staff

Welcome to Buhari’s Nigeria