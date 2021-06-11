Unknown Gunmen In 3 Toyota Sienna Attack Police Station In Anambra, Kill Inspector

Unknown gunmen have attacked Ojoto Police Station in the Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra state. SaharaReporters gathered that the gunmen in three Toyota Sienna vehicles struck on Thursday and killed one police inspector.

The incident is the latest in what appears to be a growing trend of attacks on police stations and security personnel in the South-East region of the country.

The governors in the region recently announced the establishment of a joint security outfit, codenamed ‘Ebube Agu’ to battle rising insecurity.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/06/10/unknown-gunmen-attack-anambra-police-station-kill-officer