Unknown Gunmen Kidnap Oba Benjamin Oso In Ekiti State

The Commander of the Ekiti State Security Network (Amotekun), Brigadier Joe Komolafe, has confirmed the abduction of another traditional ruler and Eleda of Eda Ile, in Ekiti East Local government area of Ekiti State, Oba Benjamin Oso.

The monarch was seized at his Farm in the presence of his wife and whisked to unknown place in the evil forest on Friday evening.

This is coming barely two months the Obaadu of Ilemeso, in Oye local government, Oba David Oyewumi, suffered a similar fate.

DAILY INDEPENDENT learnt that from an anonymous source in the community that “the Oba and the wife went to farm and were accosted by these gunmen. The two would have been kidnapped, but the monarch begged the bandits to free his wife, which they agreed with.”

Akomolafe, however, said that all the security outfits in Ekiti, including police, soldiers, Amotekun Corps, local hunters and vigilante groups, are already in the forests searching for the monarch.



https://independent.ng/just-in-tension-in-ekiti-as-unknown-gunmen-abduct-another-traditional-ruler/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter