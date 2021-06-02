Unknown Gunmen Turned To Innocent Citizens After Buhari’s Threat – Keyamo

We were told they are UNKNOWN GUNMEN. But the moment the President vowed to deal with these ‘unknown’ elements, they have suddenly become known as INNOCENT CITIZENS in a part of the country! It is a case of ‘Cunning man die, Wayo man bury am’! A huge conspiracy blown wide open!
https://twitter.com/fkeyamo/status/1399868225970712582?s=19

