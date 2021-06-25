Unlawful Logging Of Milliken Hill: Enugu Govt Issues Final Warning To Defaulters

…Deforestation endangers undulating road, natural ecosystem, others

Enugu State Government has issued a final warning to all those involved in the unlawful logging and deforestation activities around the popular #Milliken Hill, in Ngwo, #Enugu North Local #Government Area of the state, to desist from such illegal acts or be ready to face the consequences.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the state government expressed deep concern over what it described as “unabating, deliberate and wicked logging in and around the Milliken Hill”.

Aroh disclosed that “all relevant Government Agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force and Forest Guards, have been mandated as a matter of urgency to clamp down on all such activities and bring the perpetrators to justice”.

The Information Commissioner explained that the nefarious activities have “continued to negatively affect the natural ecosystem, biodiversity and climate of the area and put the Milliken Hill Road at risk”.

He recalled the state government had previously warned against the unlawful activities “and indeed invited the press on a tour of Milliken Hill, to bring to public notice, the threat these illegal and senseless acts of a few, have brought, not just to the environment but also to the stability and sustenance of the Milliken Hill Road”.

While reiterating the state government’s unwavering commitment to protection of the environment and all infrastructure in the state, Aroh enjoined all well-meaning members of the public “to assist in the arrest/apprehension of these miscreants by promptly alerting the security agencies whenever they sight them engaging in their nefarious activities.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1464219437254950&id=100010007227700