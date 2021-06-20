Upcoming Singer, Stankush Shot Dead Inside His White GLK In Delta State (Photos)

A young man simply identified as Igho who is a singer was allegedly shot dead on Saturday evening in Warri, Delta State.

Focus Naija can report that the singer popularly known by his stage name, “stankush” was killed by unknown assailants that were armed to the teeth and blocked the road at the Ugbolokposo axis of the city.

The killing caused pandemonium as road users and others scampered for safety.

As at the time of filing this report, the reason why he was killed has not been revealed.

More details soon.

Watch video from the scene on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CQUWxFPMszy/?utm_medium=copy_link