Update: Land Seller Arrested For Raping & Killing A Woman In Rivers (Pix)

See earlier thread https://www.nairaland.com/6607802/joy-saturday-kidnapped-gang-raped-killed

One Prince Reuben has been paraded by the Nigerian Police Force for raping and killing a woman who wanted to buy a plot of land from him in Rivers State.

According to Force Publicity Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, Reuben and three others who are at large committed the crime together.

He said, “Prince Reuben who hails from Eche in Rivers State had earlier sold a plot of land to one Joy Saturday, a hardworking mother of four and a petty trader who laboured so hard to put together the first N250, 000 to buy the plot of land.

“Thereafter, he(Reuben) lured this lady, pretending that there is another vacant land for sale.

“Joy Saturday accompanied Reuben to the bush side ostensibly on an inspection. Unknown to this innocent hardworking woman, Reuben had conspired with three other friends of his namely Nwaba, Promise and Chinedu.

“During the inspection tour, Joy was kidnapped by these men. They took her into the forest, gang-raped her, stole the only cash sum she had with her (N20, 000) and then shot her to death. After killing her, they poured acid on her body and then threw it into the forest.

“Nwaba, Chinedu and Promise are currently at large.”

Speaking further, Mba appealed to Nigerians who might have information on the whereabouts of the suspects at large to inform authorities so that they can be apprehended to face the law.

The paraded suspect, when asked to speak, confessed to having committed the crime.

Narrating how it happened, he said, “On that day, I went to my place of work. She called me on phone saying she’s coming to see the land. I said okay, but I’m at work and will close by 4pm. She said I should call her when I close.

“Before then, my friends (the other suspects) told me that they are going to kidnap her and make money from her. I said no problem.”

He said when he took the woman to see the land, his friends who were hiding somewhere came out, kidnapped the woman and took her to the forest.

“We raped her, killed her and poured acid on her,” he said.



https://punchng.com/land-seller-arrested-for-raping-killing-woman-in-rivers/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1623965168