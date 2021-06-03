Uzodimma To Femi Fani-Kayode: You Can’t Benefit From Gulak’s Assassination

Angered by comments made against him by Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma on Wednesday said the ex-minister would not “benefit” from the assassination of Ahmed Gulak, Igbere TV reports.

Mr Gulak, a former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, was killed on Sunday on his way to Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State capital.

Mr Fani-Kayode then tweeted, blaming the Imo State Government for not providing security for Gulak. He also accused the government of trying to pin the assassination on the Indigenous People of Biafra.

However, in a statement issued by Uzodimma’s chief press secretary Oguwike Nwachuku, the governor said: “From the look of things, it seems former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode wants to make capital of the unfortunate gruesome murder of former Political Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak in Imo State weekend.

“…The Police have risen to the occasion, killing some members of the IPOB/ ESN they said were behind Gulak’s murder and progressing positively in their investigation on the matter to unravel others.

“The Police are as determined as every well-meaning Nigerian, including the Federal and Imo State Governments, to ensure that investigation into Gulak’s murder is not jeopardised.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, in his statewide broadcast on Monday, reiterated the fact that everything would be done to bring all those behind Gulak’s killing, whoever they are, to justice.”

Uzodimma reiterated that Gulak was not his guest as of the time he was killed in Imo, but had come to the state on the invitation of the organisers of the 1999 constitution review committee of the Senate as a consultant.

He concluded that “Fani-Kayode and his ilk should desist from raising issues that are neither here nor there over Gulak’s assassination simply because Hope Uzodimma is Governor of Imo State.”



